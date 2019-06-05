Harry Hill announced as host of Junior Bake Off

Harry Hill will be joining Prue Leith in the tent for Junior Bake Off.

The TV comedian will front the 15-part series for Channel 4, with food writer Leith and former Great British Bake Off Contestant Liam Charles joining as judges.

Hill has experience in the famous tent after taking part in a show for the Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

He based one bake on a holiday with the Duchess Of Cornwall, making a bikini-clad Camilla out of gingerbread for the charity competition.

Prue Leith will judge on the show (Matt Crossick/PA)

Hill said: “I’m very excited to be going back in the tent and breathing the cake fumes – I know a certain duchess will be looking on, brimming with pride.”

Charles has presented Bake Off: The Professionals since he was knocked out in the 8th week of the main Bake Off competition in 2017. He will now judge the efforts of the country’s best junior bakers, aged between 9 and 15.

Every year……just level up 🏃🏾‍♂️🍰!!! — Liam Charles (@LiamcBakes) June 5, 2019

Leith, who took over from Mary Berry as a judge in the Bake Off tent when the show moved to Channel 4 in 2017, said: “Almost all cooks and bakers start with brownies or pizza, finding it fun, creative and satisfying.

“So the more we can do to widen the nation’s interest in good food the better. I’m really thrilled to be asked to judge Junior Bake Off.”

Charles added: “From competing to hosting and now judging, it’s insane. It’s going to be great to see what the junior bakers come up with because this is around the age I started.”

Contestants will face two challenges, a technical and a showstopper, in a series of 10 heats on the Channel 4 show.

