Judge Rinder to swap court for current affairs on new Channel 4 show

The criminal barrister will front The Rob Rinder Show alongside a selection of celebrity guests.

Judge Robert Rinder will turn his razor-sharp wit to the events of the day in a new series for Channel 4.

The criminal barrister, newspaper columnist and TV personality – best known for his ITV show Judge Rinder – will be joined by a selection of celebrity guests for the current affairs programme.

Across four 60-minute episodes, The Rob Rinder Show will see the 41-year-old give his opinion on contemporary trends and news stories.

Channel 4 has commissioned The Rob Rinder Show (Jane Barlow/PA)

It comes after the barrister impressed the broadcaster with his well-received end-of-year review, Rob Rinder’s Good Year Bad Year, in December last year.

Rinder said: “I am thrilled beyond belief that Channel 4 have entrusted sorting out the world into my normal sized hands.

“Given the state of the current global leaders, this feels exactly right, and I look forward to the controversy of considering both sides of any argument.”

Tom Beck, Channel 4’s head of live events and commissioning editor for entertainment, said: “Rob’s acerbic tongue and straight-talking approach makes him just the man we need to steer us through these rocky times.

Judge Robert Rinder previously appeared on Strictly Come Dancing

“We are delighted to be working with him on a series that is set to be hilarious, insightful and no doubt, very cutting.”

Ben Wicks, creative director of comedy and entertainment at Expectation – the production company behind the show, said: “Rob Rinder has the caustic wit of Joan Rivers, the critical faculties of Clive James, and a legal mind so sharp he could negotiate a Brexit that could keep everyone happy.

“But sadly, he can’t as he’ll be on Channel 4 getting to the bottom of 2019 in a savagely entertaining manner.”

It comes as part of a number of new commissions by Channel 4 featuring names such as David Tennant and Harry Hill.

