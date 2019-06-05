Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr aims to clean up the earth

5th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The actor admitted that he has not been kind to the environment in the past, but says he wants to change.

Captain America: Civil War European Premiere – London

After playing Iron Man for more than a decade, Robert Downey Jr. has found a real-life villain he wants to defeat: pollution.

The movie star says he plans to start an organisation next year called the Footprint Coalition.

He did not give any details of the initiative, but said he spoke to experts who said robotics and other technology could help clean up the planet significantly in the next decade.

He plans to officially launch the Footprint Coalition in April 2020 and vowed to spend the next 11 years working on making some kind of difference in what he called “a massive threat to our future and the mess we leave behind”.

© Press Association 2019

