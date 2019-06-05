Heinz releases special Ed Sheeran-themed bottles of tomato ketchup

5th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

Heinz Tomato Edchup will be in supermarkets later this month.

Heinz has released a special edition Ed Sheeran-themed bottle of tomato ketchup.

Rebranded as Tomato Edchup and sporting an image of a Sheeran lookalike tomato, the bottles will hit the shelves in supermarkets later this month.

Before that, the bottles will be available in Sheeran’s favourite takeaways in his home town of Framlingham in Suffolk, Rumbles Fish Bar, Zorbas, and Pizza and Grill, from Wednesday.

The Shape Of You singer is known for his love of Heinz tomato ketchup – he has an image of the famous label tattooed on his arm.

Back in April, he posted pictures of himself with a bottle of the condiment to Instagram, writing: “Yo @heinz I have an idea for a tv ad if you wanna do one, if not I won’t be offended, I could never be mad at you. Slide in my DMs or have your people call my people. Lots of love, your biggest fan x”

Heinz previously mocked up a bottle of Edchup for the singer, but the product will now be hitting the shelves for real as the company celebrates its 150th birthday.

