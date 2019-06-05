Lorraine Kelly to publish self-help book, saying: I have my off days

The TV star said she got her ‘shine back’ after suffering with anxiety and the menopause.

Lorraine Kelly has penned a self-help book, saying that despite her bubbly reputation “I have my off days”.

The TV host has drawn on her own experience of getting her “shine back” after struggling with anxiety and the menopause.

Publishers said the book, entitled Shine, will be a “self-help book from the heart” and will “show readers how to live every day to the fullest”.

Lorraine Kelly’s new book is called Shine (Century)

News of the book comes after Kelly hit the headlines when a judge in a tax tribunal case said that the Scottish star “presents a persona of herself”.

Kelly won the £1.2 million battle with HMRC, with the tax tribunal judge stating that she was not an ITV employee and she performed “the role of a friendly, chatty and fun personality”.

Announcing her book, the TV host said: “Women often ask me how I manage to keep my energy, positivity and enthusiasm up, day in, day out.

“To be honest, like all of us, I have my off days. I’ve suffered with anxiety and struggled with the menopause, but I’ve found ways to get my shine back.

“I want to share all of those experiences and the lessons I have learned with other women so that we can all make every day a little sunnier.”

The star said that, like many people, she has her ‘off days’ (Yui Mok/PA)

Shine is billed as a “personal and practical guide that brings together all of Lorraine’s accumulated wisdom from her career, as well as her experiences as a mother, wife and friend”.

The TV host “has learned how important it is to listen to your body and heart, and take control of your life” despite her busy schedule, publishers said.

Kelly celebrates 35 years in television – and her 60th birthday – this year.

Zennor Compton, senior editor for non-fiction at Century, said: “Lorraine Kelly is a true national treasure.

“Charismatic, dedicated and down-to-earth, she’s earned her place as television icon. We are grateful to Lorraine for writing such an honest, practical and uplifting book and we know readers will love it too.”

Shine will be published on October 31 by Century, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

© Press Association 2019