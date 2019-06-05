BBC documentary series set in maternity hospital announced

5th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

It also announced Fast And Furious – Fashion’s New Frontier.

BBC tax

The BBC has announced a new documentary series set in a maternity hospital.

Birth will follow expectant parents and the staff who care for them at Birmingham Women’s Hospital.

“With unprecedented access across the maternity department,” the BBC One series will see “patients from the moment they arrive”.

It will “feature a range of different birth stories”, from pre-term complications and those “starting to push … to new families in post-natal, getting to know their newborns before they head home.”

Birth will also reflect the “challenging stories of complex pregnancies and births” and follow the doctors, surgeons and midwives.

In recent years Channel 4 has enjoyed a hit with One Born Every Minute, filmed in maternity units.

Another new series, Fast And Furious – Fashion’s New Frontier, filmed in Manchester, will air on BBC Three.

It looks at the “new world of ultra-fast fashion, where millennials are making fortunes overnight by supplying an ever-changing wardrobe to a new generation”.

The series is set within the Salford offices of In The Style, with boss Adam Frisby, whose company now boasts a £30 million turnover.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

BGT judges shocked as magician X reveals true identity

John Barrowman on homophobia, duvet days, and the secret to a happy marriage
John Barrowman on homophobia, duvet days, and the secret to a happy marriage

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Melania Trump continues her tribute to British style on day two of the state visit

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Sandra Oh says Killing Eve explores more than ‘white male psyche’

Sandra Oh says Killing Eve explores more than ‘white male psyche’
I watched Love Island for the first time, and I have some thoughts

I watched Love Island for the first time, and I have some thoughts
Virginia Woolf’s original Mrs Dalloway manuscript to be published for first time

Virginia Woolf’s original Mrs Dalloway manuscript to be published for first time
There was a serious 70s disco vibe on the CFDA Awards red carpet

There was a serious 70s disco vibe on the CFDA Awards red carpet
There was a serious 70s disco vibe on the CFDA Awards red carpet

BGT judges shocked as magician X reveals true identity