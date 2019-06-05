Emma Willis to host new series of The Circle

Emma Willis has signed up to host Channel 4 reality show The Circle.

The ex-Big Brother presenter will front the second series of the programme, in which contestants only communicate with each other online.

Maya Jama and Alice Levine previously presented the show.

Contestants, competing in a popularity contest, are housed in a modern block of flats.

They live in separate apartments, only interacting with each other through social media.

A “bespoke”, voice-activated social media platform, called The Circle, “enables them to chat, make friends, argue and maybe even fall in love”.

Last year, Alex Hobern scooped the cash prize after pretending to be a woman to the other players.

The broadcaster says the show asks “provocative questions” about how people interact and forge their own identity in the age of social media.

