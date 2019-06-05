John Hannah wins bet with fan who thought he was Hugh Laurie

The Four Weddings And A Funeral actor tweeted about the mix-up.

John Hannah won a bet with a fan who was convinced he was fellow actor Hugh Laurie.

Scottish star Hannah, known for films including Four Weddings And A Funeral and Sliding Doors, was at Toronto airport in Canada when the man approached him.

Despite the 57-year-old’s denials, the fan insisted he was Oxfordshire-born House star Laurie, 59, and even made a 10-dollar bet on his identity.

Just met a guy in the elevator at Toronto airport who asked if I was Hugh Laurie? I said no. He said I think you are! So I bet him $10 I wasn’t. And he accepted. Passport out. He looked a bit surprised when I said he owed me 10 bucks. Fairs fair the dude paid up. 😂😂😂😂😂 — John Hannah (@JohnHannah) June 4, 2019

It was only when Hannah took out his passport that the man relented.

Hannah tweeted: “Just met a guy in the elevator at Toronto airport who asked if I was Hugh Laurie? I said no. He said I think you are!

“So I bet him $10 I wasn’t. And he accepted. Passport out. He looked a bit surprised when I said he owed me 10 bucks.”

Hannah added: “Fairs fair the dude paid up.”

As well as his work on medical drama House, Laurie is known for his comedy double-act with Stephen Fry.

