Rihanna: From Good Girl Gone Bad to ‘richest woman in music’

According to Forbes, the pop star-turned-makeup entrepreneur is worth $600 million.

Rihanna, who has been named the richest woman in music by Forbes, has reinvented herself from pop superstar to business mastermind.

The magazine estimates her wealth at 600 million US dollars, about £472 million, largely thanks to her cosmetics business, Fenty Beauty.

The brand, which Rihanna, 31, launched in 2017 and is a part-owner of, is worth more than 3 billion dollars, according to Forbes.

Rihanna’s cosmetics business has made her the richest woman in music, according to Forbes (Ian West/PA)

It has made her the richest female musician, Forbes said, ahead of Madonna, Celine Dion and Beyonce.

Rihanna was born Robyn Rihanna Fenty in Bridgetown, Barbados in 1988 and moved to the US in 2005 to pursue a career in music.

She signed with Jay-Z’s Def Jam Recordings after the rapper had been impressed with her song Pon de Replay, which became the lead track from her debut album, Music Of The Sun.

The single reached number two in the UK charts, while the album sold more than two million copies around the world.

Rihanna was born in Barbados and moved to the US to pursue a career in music (Aurore Marechal/PA Wire)

Rihanna followed it up with 2006’s A Girl Like Me, which spawned the successful singles SOS, Unfaithful and Break It Off.

Her status as a pop superstar was cemented a year later with the release of her third album, Good Girl Gone Bad.

A global hit, it reached number one in the UK album charts thanks to the singles Don’t Stop the Music, Shut Up And Drive, and Umbrella.

The latter was jokingly blamed for 2007’s exceptionally rainy summer.

Rihanna, pictured with the Duke Of Sussex, is a global pop superstar (Chris Radburn/PA)

A performance at the 2009 Grammy Awards was cancelled amid rumours her boyfriend, the R&B singer Chris Brown, had assaulted her.

A now-infamous picture was leaked to the US showbiz website TMZ, showing Rihanna with a visibly bruised and swollen face.

Brown was later sentenced to five years probation. The pair briefly got back together, with Rihanna confirming they were seeing each other in January 2013.

She is now in a relationship with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel. Rihanna’s first album after the Brown controversy, Rated R, marked a musical departure for the singer, moving away from her pop-heavy previous efforts.

Rihanna’s hit songs include Rude Boy, Umbrella and Work (Isabel Infantes/PA)

It contained the singles Rude Boy and Te Amo. Rihanna has since released four studio albums, most recently 2016’s Anti, but has branched out beyond music.

As well as her beauty brand, she is also behind a lingerie brand, Fenty X Savage.

Last month it was announced Rihanna was to be the first woman to create an original brand at LVMH, the French luxury goods company.

Rihanna is also an actress and appeared in 2018 heist film Ocean’s 8, as part of a female-led ensemble cast including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway.

© Press Association 2019