Donald Trump calls singer Bette Midler ‘washed-up psycho’ in row over fake quote

5th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The president tweeted his anger.

President Trump state visit to UK – Day Two

Donald Trump described singer Bette Midler as a “washed-up psycho” in a row over a fabricated quote.

Midler, whose hits include The Rose and Wind Beneath My Wings, issued an apology after tweeting a statement allegedly given to a magazine by Mr Trump in the 1990s.

Discussing a possible presidential run, the then-businessman was alleged to have said he would run as a Republican as “they’re the dumbest group of voters in the country”.

However, the quote was a fake and the president – in the UK for a state visit – hit back after Midler acknowledged the mistake.

He tweeted: “Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make ‘your great president’ look really bad.

“She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer!”

As well as her singing career Midler, 73, is a successful actress, appearing in films such as Beaches, Hocus Pocus and The First Wives Club.

Midler is also a frequent critic of Mr Trump.

During his visit to the UK, she tweeted: “Trump said he was greeted by thousands in the UK, but they were actually thousands of protesters. How does he always hear the opposite of the truth?”

The Grammy-winning singer also poked fun at the president’s clothing for his visit to Buckingham Palace.

© Press Association 2019

