Jenny Agutter: I feel liberated in my 60s

The actress said plastic surgery is not for her.

Call The Midwife star Jenny Agutter has said she is embracing her wrinkles and feels “liberated” in her 60s.

The actress has decided that plastic surgery is not for her, having seen the results on others.

The 66-year-old told Good Housekeeping magazine: “I have lines, lots of them but, do you know what, I don’t mind.

“We should all enjoy every line we’ve got on our faces, because we’ve earned each one.

Jenny Agutter on the cover of Good Housekeeping (David Venni/Good Housekeeping/PA)

“The part that worries me is when your face starts to fall. I can see it starting to happen to mine, so I just try to work around it,” the former star of The Railway Children said.

“The best bit about wearing a wimple for Call The Midwife is that you can just pull the strap round and tuck your face in it!”

Agutter, whose career began when she was a child, said: “Sixty was such a defining line for me – It seems to put you in an ‘older’ phase of your life.

Jenny Agutter in Good Housekeeping magazine (David Venni/Good Housekeeping/PA)

“Then it happened, and I thought ‘Just forget it’.

“I’ve found a kind of freedom in my 60s, I feel liberated.

“I’ve started to forget about having to be a certain way … I’m enjoying life instead. I’m getting on and doing the stuff I want to do.”

Agutter said she was “too squeamish for cosmetic surgery” and had “seen the results of it and the forms that people have signed…”

And she added: “When I was growing up there was a ‘twinset and pearls’ age that you go to – women hit middle age, cut their hair short and got their cardigans out.

“That’s just not the case anymore. Look at someone like Tina Turner, who’s both extraordinarily attractive and an extremely sexy person.

“She’s carried on being sexy right into her 70s. It’s about having a sort of naughtiness and an enjoyment of things.”

The full interview is in the July issue of Good Housekeeping, on sale now.

© Press Association 2019