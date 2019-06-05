Miley Cyrus addresses footage of fan grabbing her in Spain

5th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The pop star was in Barcelona with husband Liam Hemsworth when the incident happened.

Miley Cyrus has addressed footage showing a fan grabbing her during an appearance in Spain.

The singer was leaving a hotel in Barcelona with husband Liam Hemsworth on the weekend when a stranger grabbed her and appeared to try and kiss her.

The incident was caught on camera and showed Australian actor Hemsworth escorting his wife to the safety of a waiting car while their security team stepped in.

Miley Cyrus was with husband Liam Hemsworth when a fan appeared to grab her (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Cyrus, 26, shared the footage to social media, and wrote on her Instagram stories: “She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people.

“She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent.”

Former Disney child star Cyrus later shared critical comments to Twitter,  which suggested she invited the incident through how she dresses.

She used the hashtag “#stillnotaskingforit”.

Last week Cyrus, who rose to fame after appearing on the Disney TV show Hannah Montana, released a new collection of music.

Titled She Is Coming, the EP features guest vocals from rappers Ghostface Killah and Swae Lee, as well as drag queen RuPaul.

