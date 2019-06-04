Crew member injured after ‘controlled explosion’ on James Bond set

The blast damaged the outside of the famous 007 Stage.

A blast has injured a crew member on the set of the new James Bond film.

The “controlled explosion” damaged the outside of the famous 007 Stage at Pinewood Studios, Buckinghamshire, where the spy franchise is filmed.

No one working inside the studio was hurt, but one crew member outside suffered “a minor injury”.

During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage. There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury. pic.twitter.com/8O9tOgwMYK — James Bond (@007) June 4, 2019

It comes after Bond star Daniel Craig was injured last month while filming in Jamaica, forcing the actor, 51, to undergo “minor ankle surgery”.

Daniel Craig returns as James Bond for Bond 25 (EON Productions/PA)

The 25th Bond instalment will be Craig’s fifth outing as 007.

Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Naomie Harris and Jeffrey Wright are also returning.

Oscar winner Rami Malek, Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch and Game Night actor Billy Magnussen are joining the cast.

