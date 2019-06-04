Peter Crouch jokes about naming new son after Divock Origi

Peter Crouch has joked about naming his newborn son after a Champions League winner and a curry house.

The Burnley footballer announced the birth of a son with wife Abbey Clancy, who was apparently not keen on the proposed name “Divock Samrat Crouch”.

Crouch posted on Twitter welcoming the birth of his son a few days after his former team Liverpool’s triumph in the Champions League final.

Abbey Clancy was apparently not keen on Crouch’s name ideas (Joel Ryan/PA)

He wrote: “Our beautiful baby boy was born Monday 3rd June mother and baby Divock Samrat Crouch are doing well.”

Divock Origi scored the final goal for the Reds in the cup clash in Madrid. Samrat is the name of an Indian restaurant in Liverpool.

Our beautiful baby boy was born Monday 3rd June mother and baby Divock Samrat Crouch are doing well pic.twitter.com/C8yYyY9Atv — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) June 4, 2019

Crouch then made clear that his son’s name has not been decided, mentioning that Clancy, who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, was not a fan of his Origi tribute.

He wrote: “Our boy is beautiful the name is still to be clarified unfortunately Abs not going for Divock Samrat.”

Our boy is beautiful the name is still to be clarified unfortunately Abs not going for Divock Samrat — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) June 4, 2019

Former teammate Charlie Adam was among those wishing Crouch well online.

He posted: “Congratulations to the family big man.”

Crouch made 85 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 22 goals, including a famous overhead kick against Galatasaray.

© Press Association 2019