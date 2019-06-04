Missing Doctor Who episodes to be brought back to fans using animation

Similar reconstruction has been done for The Power of the Daleks, Shada and The Macra Terror.

Missing Doctor Who episodes will be brought back to fans using animation.

Lost instalments from 1967 will be reconstructed by animators, bringing vanished storylines back to devotees of the Doctor.

The Faceless Ones was a serial of episodes in season four of Doctor Who, featuring identity-stealing aliens known as the Chameleons.

Doctor Who animation series The Macra Terror, which was also a largely lost (BBC)

Only two of the six episodes are held in the BBC archive, but with surviving audio and clips, animators have recreated the run which starred Patrick Troughton as the Doctor.

The animation follows similar work done for The Power of the Daleks, Shada and The Macra Terror.

Six new animated episodes are being made in colour and high definition, and will be released on DVD and Blu-ray in 2020.

The DVD/Blu-ray release will also include surviving archive material from the original 1967 production.

© Press Association 2019