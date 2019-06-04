US late night hosts mock Donald Trump’s UK visit

Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah both took aim at the president.

Late night talk show hosts in the US mocked Donald Trump’s visit to the UK, suggesting the Queen was “trolling” the president with her choice of a book as a gift.

Mr Trump’s much-awaited and controversial visit to London saw him spend the day at Buckingham Palace, having lunch with senior royals.

The president, known for his bombastic and often unorthodox style, took the time to tweet his thanks to his hosts, saying they had been “fantastic”.

US President Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth II, Melania Trump, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, attended a state banquet at Buckingham Palace (Jeff Gilbert/Daily Telegraph/PA)

However, Mr Trump, a favourite target of the late night hosts in his home country, was once again made a figure of fun on Monday evening.

Stephen Colbert opened his The Late Show by discussing the Queen’s present to the the president, which was a first edition of The Second World War by Winston Churchill.

First Lady Melania Trump, Queen Elizabeth II and US President Donald Trump during a Ceremonial Welcome at Buckingham Palace (Toby Melville/PA)

Speaking in his mock Trump voice, Colbert said: “Look, thank you so much, but don’t tell me how it ends, all right. I really like that German Charlie Chaplin who invented the high five.”

He also said Mr Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, had “no business” being on the trip.

Colbert’s late night colleague, Trevor Noah, opened his Daily Show by poking fun at the president and the Queen’s choice of present.

Queen Elizabeth II and Donald Trump as the president visited Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)

He said: “That’s right, the Queen’s gift to Donald Trump was a book. Either she doesn’t know Trump or she’s trolling him.

“Why would you give Donald Trump a book? Everyone knows the man doesn’t read.”

Noah then compared giving Mr Trump a book to “giving Stevie Wonder a fish tank”.

Noah later compared Mr Trump to Boris Johnson, putting a side-by-side picture of them up and saying: “I’ve never seen two people who both look like failed clones of each other.”

