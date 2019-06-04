Patrick J Adams to return to Suits for final season

He left the legal drama at the same time as the Duchess of Sussex.

Patrick J Adams will return to legal drama Suits for its final season, it has been announced.

Adams departed the show at the same time as his former co-star the Duchess of Sussex and will reprise his role as Mike Ross for at least one episode of season nine.

His return will see him go toe-to-toe in a courtroom with Harvey Specter, played by Gabriel Macht, and Samantha Wheeler, played by Katherine Heigl.

Adams, 37, announced the news on Instagram and thanked Suits creator Aaron Korsh.

He said: “Go time. Very excited to head back into the fray one last time. Thanks to the fans for keeping the flame alive and to Mr.Aaron Korsh for welcoming me back.”

Adams and Meghan, who played Rachel Zane, both left Suits at the end of its seventh season, which aired in April 2018.

Their final episode saw their characters get married before moving to Seattle from New York City, where the fictional law firm at the centre of the show is based.

Meghan went on to marry the Duke of Sussex, with Adams among the Suits stars to attend the wedding.

Suits season nine is due to air in July.

