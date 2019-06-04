Jodie Comer feeling the pressure ahead of Killing Eve return

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer has said she feels under pressure for the show’s second series to live up to expectations, but tries to block it out when she is on set.

The first series of the BBC drama about MI5 officer Eve (Sandra Oh) and her hunt for psychotic assassin Villanelle (Comer) was a huge hit.

The second season has already aired in the US but starts in the UK this month.

Comer said: “I think it would be crazy not to feel that pressure. I think it’s normal to, if something has gone down so well.”

She continued: “Of course you feel pressure for it to live up to the first one but when you get on set that definitely gets shut out because then it is just about the material and making sure that you are doing the best that you possibly can do.

“You can’t think about other people’s opinions, you just have to focus on your work.”

Villanelle, played by Jodie Comer (Aimee Spinks/BBC America)

Comer said viewers will see a different side to Villanelle at the start of series two, as she recovers after being stabbed at the end of the show’s first run.

“I think she’s extremely vulnerable,” she said.

“I think she’s genuinely scared for her own life which we all know is the most important thing to her, and what I really enjoy about the opening two episodes is the people she meets along the way, who she uses to help her get out of the sticky situation that she’s in.

“I think she’s really shocked by the place that she’s found herself in.”

Killing Eve returns to UK screens in June.

