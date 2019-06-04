Emeli Sande: I had to Google words to my song before Olympics

4th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The singer said her ‘brain just completely left the building’.

Emeli Sande

Emeli Sande says she had a complete blank before she sang at the Olympics – and had to Google the words to her song.

The singer-songwriter, 32, performed Abide With Me at the opening ceremony of the 2012 summer games and sang Read All About It, Pt II at the closing ceremony.

Speaking on the podcast Duvet Days for BBC Sounds, she said she had been working on her performance for almost five months, rehearsing the same song “over and over again”.

She said: “Twenty minutes before I go out I have to wait behind these doors, so the whole Danny Boyle production is going on. And then my brain just completely left the building.

Emeli Sande performs during the Closing Ceremony at the Olympics
Emeli Sande performs during the closing ceremony at the Olympics (Tony Marshall/PA)

“It was like, ‘Nah, we’re not doing this. We’ve changed our mind!’

“And then that’s when I really had to count on something a lot more physical and spiritual I guess.

“I just thought, ‘Well, here we go’.

“I Googled the words. But everything went. The melody, the words, everything was just gone.”

“I was just like, ‘Oh my God’,” she said.

“Out of all the times! And so the doors opened and it really was just like walking in faith.”

The new series of Duvet Days is available on BBC Sounds from June 6.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

BGT judges shocked as magician X reveals true identity

Boxer Carl Froch weds Rachael Cordingley five years after boxing ring proposal
Boxer Carl Froch weds Rachael Cordingley five years after boxing ring proposal

Melania Trump dons custom Dolce & Gabbana to visit the Queen at Buckingham Palace
Melania Trump dons custom Dolce & Gabbana to visit the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Britain’s Got Talent scores ratings victory following win of Colin Thackery

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Health, science and medicine images shortlisted for photography prize

Health, science and medicine images shortlisted for photography prize
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Killing Eve and Patrick Melrose among nominees at South Bank Sky Arts Awards

Killing Eve and Patrick Melrose among nominees at South Bank Sky Arts Awards
BBC reporter Rory Cellan-Jones reveals eye cancer diagnosis

BBC reporter Rory Cellan-Jones reveals eye cancer diagnosis
BBC reporter Rory Cellan-Jones reveals eye cancer diagnosis

BGT judges shocked as magician X reveals true identity