Love Island’s Amber Gill criticised for ‘old’ comment to Callum Macleod

3rd Jun 19 | Entertainment News

Fans were shocked by the beauty therapist’s remark.

Caroline Flack

Love Island contestant Amber Gill got off to a rocky start with viewers after she branded her first love match Callum Macleod “old” at 28.

The 21-year-old beauty therapist was paired with the aircraft engineer in the first coupling in the new series of the ITV2 show.

When they wandered off to get to know each other, Gill asked how old Macleod was.

He said he was 28 and Gill replied: “Ah, so you are old then.”

Fans were shocked at the comment.

“28? So you’re old then’ Amber is savage!” one wrote on Twitter.

“I’m 28 and I’ve never felt older. Thanks Amber,” said another.

“28…. old? Amber is cancelled,” posted another viewer.

One person joked: “Can’t wait to be an OAP next July when I turn 28.”

“Can’t believe they said 28 is old on Love Island, I am 30 and almost choked on my Worthers Original,” quipped another.

Love Island continues on ITV2.

© Press Association 2019

