Love Island’s Amber Gill criticised for ‘old’ comment to Callum Macleod

Fans were shocked by the beauty therapist’s remark.

Love Island contestant Amber Gill got off to a rocky start with viewers after she branded her first love match Callum Macleod “old” at 28.

The 21-year-old beauty therapist was paired with the aircraft engineer in the first coupling in the new series of the ITV2 show.

When they wandered off to get to know each other, Gill asked how old Macleod was.

He said he was 28 and Gill replied: “Ah, so you are old then.”

Note to self: Sell Love Island branded walking sticks to our 'old' 28+ audience. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/SDdftAeTWJ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 3, 2019

Fans were shocked at the comment.

“28? So you’re old then’ Amber is savage!” one wrote on Twitter.

‘28? So you’re old then’ Amber is savage! #loveisland — Hayley Turner (@meridenhayley) June 3, 2019

“I’m 28 and I’ve never felt older. Thanks Amber,” said another.

“28…. old? Amber is cancelled,” posted another viewer.

28…. old? Amber is cancelled #LoveIsland — Seri D (@SeriD) June 3, 2019

One person joked: “Can’t wait to be an OAP next July when I turn 28.”

Can't wait to be an OAP next July when I turn 28 #LoveIsland — Charlotte Spratt (@Miss_C_Spratt) June 3, 2019

“Can’t believe they said 28 is old on Love Island, I am 30 and almost choked on my Worthers Original,” quipped another.

Can’t believe they said 28 is old on Love Island, I am 30 and almost choked on my Worthers Original. #LoveIsland — James Gorse (@10Jamesg) June 3, 2019

Love Island continues on ITV2.

© Press Association 2019