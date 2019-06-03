Lucie Donlan’s ‘bev’ idea fails to win over Love Island fans

3rd Jun 19 | Entertainment News

Actress Georgia May Foote was among those to speak out about Donlan’s word.

Caroline Flack

Love Island viewers were unimpressed as contestant Lucie Donlan tried to get her new word for attractive men to catch on.

As she entered the villa on Monday night, the surfer explained that she liked to use the word “bev” to describe good-looking men.

But the term did not appeal to people watching the ITV2 show.

Actress Georgia May Foote was among those commenting on Twitter, writing: “Stop trying to make Bev a thing. Bev is not a thing…”

Presenter Andy Goulding posted: “Hi Lucie, we’re good for new words thanks. Got loads. Bev?!?”

“Bevvy better not turn into a thing,” said actor Marcquelle Ward.

Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry said: “Please lord do not make ‘a bev’ catch on as a term for a guy, it’s a drink lmao.”

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.

© Press Association 2019

