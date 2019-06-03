David Lynch and Wes Studi among honorary Oscar recipients

The film academy’s board of governors voted on this year’s recipients on Saturday.

Groundbreaking filmmaker David Lynch, Cherokee-American actor Wes Studi and Lina Wertmuller, the first woman ever to receive an Academy Award nomination for directing, will receive honorary Oscars at the Governors Awards in October.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said that actress and gender equality advocate Geena Davis will also receive an Oscar statuette as the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award recipient.

Geena Davis will also receive an award (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The awards are intended to recognise individuals who have not yet taken home an Oscar, but have made significant contributions to the industry.

The 11th annual Governors Awards will be held on October 27 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood just steps away from where the Oscars take place.

