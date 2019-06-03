First glimpse of fantasy adventure Carnival Row starring Orlando Bloom

3rd Jun 19 | Entertainment News

Cara Delevingne plays a fairy in the Amazon series.

The 91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

Viewers have been given a first glimpse of new fantasy adventure series Carnival Row.

The Amazon show sees Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne embroiled in a noir murder mystery.

Bloom stars as detective Rycroft Philostrate, with Delevingne taking the role of fairy Vignette Stonemoss.

Cara Delevingne discusses career
Cara Delevingne stars in the neo-Victorian fantasy (Ian West/PA)

The trailer shows the pair back to back as Delevingne’s character flutters her wings.

Bloom, wearing a bowler hat, says: “Time is running out. Something inhuman approaches.”

Delevingne adds: “There is a rift in the city. We must all come together.”

The eight-part Amazon Prime original show, set in a neo-Victorian city, will see a world of mythical creatures attempt to flee from the horrors of their past.

Bloom’s character is tasked with investigating the murder of a showgirl, while Delevingne’s is leaving her home world to face human prejudice.

The show is due to premiere on August 30.

