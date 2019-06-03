Louis Smith and Rachel Stevens on the bill for 70s theatre show

3rd Jun 19 | Entertainment News

Rip It Up The 70s will tour the UK later this year.

Louis Smith

Louis Smith, Rachel Stevens and Melody Thornton are heading to the 70s in a new jukebox theatre show.

Rip It Up The 70s – which will tour the UK later this year – will see the cast bring the soundtrack of the decade to life through music and dance.

It follows the successful runs of Rip It Up The 50s and Rip It Up The 60s, which Olympic gymnast Smith also appeared in.

Former Strictly finalist and S Club 7 singer Stevens and Pussycat Dolls star Thornton are newcomers to the show, and a further cast announcement is to follow.

Melody Thornton, Louis Smith and Rachel Stevens
Melody Thornton, Louis Smith and Rachel Stevens (Rip It Up The 70s)

Smith said: “Every night during the Rip It Up tours I tell people these shows are the hardest thing I have ever done – even harder than competing at the Olympics and Strictly.

“I’m not sure everyone believes me, but I’m telling the truth.

“But I love dancing and relish a challenge, so I am so happy to be part of the new Rip It Up The 70s show. I look forward to seeing everybody on the dancefloor.”

Stevens said she could not wait to get started.

“What’s not to love about the music and fashion of the 70s?” she said. “It’s going to so much fun.”

Thornton said she “jumped at the chance” to appear in the production.

“I’m excited to show UK audiences exactly what I can do,” she said.

“I can’t wait to be part of what is going to be the most exhilarating show and an amazing tour with such a mind-blowing soundtrack.”

Rip It Up The 70s poster
Rip It Up The 70s poster (Rip It Up The 70s)

Rip It Up The 70s will be on the road from September 12 to November 6, with tour stops including Dartford, Leicester, Bournemouth, Brighton, Liverpool, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Birmingham and London.

Tickets go on general sale from 10am on June 7, available from www.ripituptheshow.com.

© Press Association 2019

