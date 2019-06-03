Kylie Jenner says Stormi ‘100% OK’ after hospital visit for allergic reaction

3rd Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The reality TV star shared the news with her fans on social media.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York

Kylie Jenner has said she spent a day in hospital with Stormi, after the toddler suffered an allergic reaction.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared the news with her more than 130 million followers in an Instagram story.

Alongside a photograph of Stormi sleeping, she wrote: “Spent the day in hospital with my baby. She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner welcomed baby Stormi in February 2018 (PA)

“Nothing else matters when these things happen. God bless all the moms with sick babies.

“I’m sending so much love and positive energy your way.

Stormi, who was born in February 2018, is her daughter with US musician Travis Scott.

In May this year, to celebrate US Mother’s Day, the reality TV star said motherhood was her “greatest role in this life”.

She shared a series of photographs on Instagram of her and Stormi to mark the day, writing alongside them: “The best thing I’ve ever done, my greatest role in this life”.

