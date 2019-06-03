Katie Price to face trial accused of shouting abuse outside school

3rd Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The former glamour model denies the charges.

Katie Price court case

Katie Price will stand trial after denying using abusive and threatening behaviour outside a school in a row with her ex-partner’s girlfriend.

The former glamour model is due to appear at Horsham Magistrates’ Court on Monday to face two charges of using threatening and abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in the nearby village of Shipley on September 6 last year.

The 40-year-old, who lives in Dial Post near Horsham, West Sussex, said she was “definitely not guilty” when she previously appeared in court to deny the charge.

Prosecutor Georgina Kent previously told the court Price is accused of a verbal altercation with Michelle Pentecost, who is now dating her estranged husband Kieran Hayler, and another woman in the playground of a primary school.

The alleged offence is said to have been witnessed by two teachers.

Both she and Miss Pentecost are expected to give evidence.

© Press Association 2019

