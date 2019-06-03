Spice Girls managers to receive Music Industry Trusts Award

The award will be handed out at a ceremony on November 4.

Two music industry managers with artists such as the Spice Girls, Little Mix and Olly Murs on their books are to be honoured for their contribution to the sector with a prestigious award.

Richard Griffiths and Harry Magee are to be jointly awarded the 2019 Music Industry Trusts Award (Mits) at a ceremony on November 4, held in aid of music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins and the Brit Trust.

Co-founders of music management company Modest!, the pair have between them spearheaded the careers of many successful artists across four decades.

One Direction star Niall Horan has been working with Griffiths and Magee for almost 10 years, and said: “If it wasn’t for them I don’t know if we all would have had half of the success we did.”

Niall Horan (Ben Birchall/PA)

Calling them the “best in the business”, he said: “On a personal note, I know they’ve worked their arses off for me and I can put it all down to the kind of relationship I share with them.

“They are basically like my uncles. We’ve been all over the world together, laughed together mostly, cried together at times, but most importantly had many great nights on the wine together.

“I’d do anything for these men and I can comfortably say that they would do the same for me.”

Singer Murs said: “I can’t think of two more deserving people for this award.”

Griffiths and Magee said it was an “honour” to have been chosen.

David Munns, chairman of the Mits Award committee, said: “Richard and Harry have been at the forefront of the British music industry for over 40 years.

“Individually and as the founders of Modest! they have continually set the benchmark in management and have led countless artists to huge success.

“Honouring two artist managers is a first for the Mits and we’re proud for them both to join the illustrious recipients list.”

Previous recipients include Rob Stringer, Sir Lucian Grainge, Ahmet Ertegun, Michael Eavis and Roger Daltry.

