Boxer Carl Froch weds Rachael Cordingley five years after boxing ring proposal

He got down on one knee after the IBF and WBA World Super Middleweight Title fight

Carl Froch has tied the knot with his partner Rachael Cordingley, five years after he proposed in the boxing ring following the defence of two of his super-middleweight world titles.

The couple married at Villa Carmina, above the medieval town of Todi in Italy, in front of former world champion boxer David Haye and SAS: Who Dares Wins star Ant Middleton.

He told Hello! magazine: “I felt like a champion on our wedding day. I felt like I’d won as by marrying Rachael I was making my love for her official.

The couple married in Italy (Hello!)

“I’ve won world titles, and I’ve been to Buckingham Palace to collect my MBE, but our wedding was the most massive occasion. It was one of the best days of my life.”

He added: “I always knew I didn’t need a piece of paper to tell me I’ll be with Rachael for the rest of my life, but we are now all officially Froch, and I am so glad we did it.”

Carl Froch proposing to Rachael Cordingley after knocking down George Groves during the IBF and WBA World Super Middleweight Title fight (Peter Byrne/PA)

The couple’s three children – Rocco, eight, Natalia, six, and three-year-old Penelope – were all given special roles at the ceremony on May 25, and Rachael said: “It was worth the wait to have our children as part of the day. We wouldn’t have had it any other way.

“It was not just my and Carl’s day – it was the children’s day as well.”

(Hello)

The full interview is in Hello!, out now.

© Press Association 2019