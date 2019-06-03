Jade Parfitt ‘so dazed’ from wedding to Jack Dyson

The model tied the knot surrounded by her fashion industry friends.

Model Jade Parfitt has admitted she is “so dazed” following her wedding to business director Jack Dyson.

The couple tied the knot at manor house Ash Barton in north Devon on May 25 in front of a host of Parfitt’s friends from the fashion industry including Jodie Kidd, Alek Wek and Erin O’Connor.

The bride wore an ivory chiffon and silver beaded wedding gown designed by her friend Zac Posen, who surprised her by having the dress delivered to her home in time for the ceremony.

She told Hello! magazine: “I messaged Zac asking where the dress was stocked in London and he just asked me what my address was.

Parfitt with Kidd, Temperley, O’Connor and Wek (Hello!)

“A week later this incredible dress arrived. It was just unreal, I know I’ve worked in fashion forever, but I was still so thrilled to bits.

“It is so special and unique.”

For the evening celebrations, Parfitt changed into a dress by designer Alice Temperley who also attended the wedding.

The couple officially married a year ago at a small civil ceremony in London, but planned a larger celebration to take place in Devon, where Parfitt’s family moved when she was a teenager.

The ceremony was decorated with handwritten signs, vintage glassware and napkins recycled from beautiful old saris, with guest spending the weekend of celebration in bell tents.

Parfitt said: “That is something that rings really true to Jack and I.

“We are both so dazed from it all. It was so beautiful.”

Kidd told the magazine: “Erin, Jade, Alek and me were all 90s models together. It’s wonderful to come together today. It’s one of the most beautiful weddings I’ve been to.”

Wek, who flew in from New York to attend the ceremony, added: “Jade is one of my oldest girlfriends, back from when we were doing all the shows in every city together,” while O’Connor said: “We travelled the world together as very dear mates and here she is – she’s done it.”

(Hello)

