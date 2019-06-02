BBC reporter Rory Cellan-Jones reveals eye cancer diagnosis

2nd Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The technology correspondent has also confirmed he is suffering from Parkinson’s.

BBC YouTube stars sign up

BBC journalist Rory Cellan-Jones has revealed he has cancer, just days after confirming he had been diagnosed as suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

The 61-year-old technology correspondent is set to have specialist radiotherapy for a cancerous eye tumour known as a choroidal melanoma.

The problem, which was picked up in a routine test 14 years ago, has affected the vision in his left eye.

He told the Mail on Sunday: “I keep being asked if I’m shocked about my Parkinson’s diagnosis, but you need to put it in context. The Parkinson’s can feel like the least of my worries.

“The melanoma has felt shocking and frightening. After the diagnosis I did a lot of Googling which I had to stop. I’ve realised I’m in the hands of experts and I’ve never asked about a prognosis. In comparison, Parkinson’s – at least while my symptoms are mild – doesn’t feel as bad.”

Earlier this week, the journalist shared his recent diagnosis for Parkinson’s disease after viewers noticed him shaking on air.

In response to a series of online good luck messages, Mr Cellan-Jones said he has got used to 14 years of trips to an NHS eye hospital where he has received “world class” care.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Priyanka Chopra blames racism for ‘unfortunate’ scrutiny of Duchess of Sussex

British Soap Awards 2019: A night of winners and losers
British Soap Awards 2019: A night of winners and losers

Epsom Ladies Day: See the most fabulous hats and outfits from the races
Epsom Ladies Day: See the most fabulous hats and outfits from the races

Eleven acts face off in Britain’s Got Talent live final

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

All the winners at the British Soap Awards

All the winners at the British Soap Awards
Anthony Joshua becomes latest victim of so-called Drake curse after defeat

Anthony Joshua becomes latest victim of so-called Drake curse after defeat
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
How to make Jose Pizarro’s honey pastries with baked figs

How to make Jose Pizarro’s honey pastries with baked figs
How to make Jose Pizarro’s honey pastries with baked figs

Priyanka Chopra blames racism for ‘unfortunate’ scrutiny of Duchess of Sussex