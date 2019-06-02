Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon dress to impress on BGT final

2nd Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The stars pulled out all the stops for the finale of the ITV programme.

Amanda Holden (left) and Alesha Dixon

Amanda Holden wore another racy dress as she took her seat on the panel for the Britain’s Got Talent final.

The judge has sparked controversy with some of her more risque fashion choices, and a spider’s web-inspired dress she wore on Wednesday’s episode sparked a small number of complaints to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

On Sunday night’s show, the star, 48, looked stunning in a sheer gown covered in flower embellishments to protect her modesty.

The dress featured a thigh-high split on one side.

Holden’s fellow judge Alesha Dixon – who is pregnant – also dressed to impress for the finale.

She looked dazzling in a gold, fringed gown with a plunging neckline.

Eleven acts are competing to win the ITV show.

The winner will receive £250,000 and a spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance 2019.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

How to make Jose Pizarro’s honey pastries with baked figs
How to make Jose Pizarro’s honey pastries with baked figs

Priyanka Chopra blames racism for ‘unfortunate’ scrutiny of Duchess of Sussex
Priyanka Chopra blames racism for ‘unfortunate’ scrutiny of Duchess of Sussex

British Soap Awards 2019: A night of winners and losers

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Britain’s Got Talent wildcard act revealed ahead of final

Britain’s Got Talent wildcard act revealed ahead of final
All the winners at the British Soap Awards

All the winners at the British Soap Awards
Eleven acts face off in Britain’s Got Talent live final

Eleven acts face off in Britain’s Got Talent live final
Epsom Ladies Day: See the most fabulous hats and outfits from the races

Epsom Ladies Day: See the most fabulous hats and outfits from the races
Epsom Ladies Day: See the most fabulous hats and outfits from the races

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre