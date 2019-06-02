Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon dress to impress on BGT final

The stars pulled out all the stops for the finale of the ITV programme.

Amanda Holden wore another racy dress as she took her seat on the panel for the Britain’s Got Talent final.

The judge has sparked controversy with some of her more risque fashion choices, and a spider’s web-inspired dress she wore on Wednesday’s episode sparked a small number of complaints to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

On Sunday night’s show, the star, 48, looked stunning in a sheer gown covered in flower embellishments to protect her modesty.

The dress featured a thigh-high split on one side.

Holden’s fellow judge Alesha Dixon – who is pregnant – also dressed to impress for the finale.

She looked dazzling in a gold, fringed gown with a plunging neckline.

Eleven acts are competing to win the ITV show.

The winner will receive £250,000 and a spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance 2019.

© Press Association 2019