Beckhams share photo of family trip to Miami

2nd Jun 19 | Entertainment News

David Beckham is president of the city’s new Major League Soccer team.

David and Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham has shared a rare photograph of her whole family in Miami.

The image posted on Instagram shows the Spice Girl turned designer with her husband David and their four children – sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14 and daughter Harper, seven.

“We (heart) Miami x Kisses x 🇺🇸,” said Victoria.

We ❤️ Miami x Kisses x 🇺🇸

Former football star David – who is president of Miami’s new Major League Soccer team – shared the same picture on his own Instagram account.

He wrote: “Thank you Miami what a beautiful week, creating special memories & so excited @intermiamicf.

“So many more to come @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

© Press Association 2019

