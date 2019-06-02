Pregnant Gemma Atkinson and partner Gorka Marquez compare tummies

2nd Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The couple are expecting their first baby.

Gemma Atkinson

Pregnant Gemma Atkinson has shared a photograph of herself and boyfriend Gorka Marquez comparing their tummies.

The snap posted on Instagram shows the former Emmerdale actress and the Strictly Come Dancing professional – who are expecting their first baby – rubbing their bare bellies together.

“Who ate all the pies??!!” quipped Atkinson.

“Been so lovely having @gorka_marquez back home these past few days.

“Last show for his Strictly Pro Tour today, then he’s onto the next one!”

Marquez replied: “I don’t know the pies but I do know who ate the bannana (sic) bread. Love you.”

Atkinson and Marquez met on Strictly in 2017, when Atkinson was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and Marquez was dancing with Alexandra Burke.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

British Soap Awards 2019: A night of winners and losers

Epsom Ladies Day: See the most fabulous hats and outfits from the races
Epsom Ladies Day: See the most fabulous hats and outfits from the races

Priyanka Chopra blames racism for ‘unfortunate’ scrutiny of Duchess of Sussex
Priyanka Chopra blames racism for ‘unfortunate’ scrutiny of Duchess of Sussex

Hollyoaks star pays tribute to abuse victim who inspired award-winning plot

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
All the winners at the British Soap Awards

All the winners at the British Soap Awards
Stars step out for the British Soap Awards

Stars step out for the British Soap Awards
Coronation Street triumphs at British Soap Awards for second year running

Coronation Street triumphs at British Soap Awards for second year running
Coronation Street triumphs at British Soap Awards for second year running

British Soap Awards 2019: A night of winners and losers