Halsey and Yungblud put on steamy show at Wango Tango

2nd Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The couple performed their song 11 Minutes together.

2019 Wango Tango – Show

Halsey and her Engllish boyfriend Yungblud put on a steamy show as they performed their 11 Minutes collaboration together on stage.

The singer surprised the crowd at the 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango by bringing out her beau hot on the heels of their holiday in Mexico, where Halsey broke her toe attempting to save a butterfly.

After performing her hits Bad At Love, Eastside, and Now or Never, she teased her special guest by telling the crowd in Carson, California: “I brought a friend with me tonight.

“How many people are here tonight with someone you love?”

The guitarist then appeared on stage to perform the track while Halsey gyrated in front of him.

Also on the bill at the show was Taylor Swift, who donned a bright rainbow-coloured ensemble to perform hits including Blank Space, Shake It Of and Me, her collaboration with Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie.

The Jonas Brothers also hit the stage to perform some of their retro hits, including Lovebug from 2008, and their new single Sucker.

Also on the bill at the gig was 5 Seconds Of Summer, Zedd, Ava Max and Ally Brooke with Tyga.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Hollyoaks star pays tribute to abuse victim who inspired award-winning plot

Eleven acts face off in Britain’s Got Talent live final
Eleven acts face off in Britain’s Got Talent live final

Taron Egerton ‘crestfallen’ over Russian censoring of gay Rocketman scenes
Taron Egerton ‘crestfallen’ over Russian censoring of gay Rocketman scenes

Priyanka Chopra blames racism for ‘unfortunate’ scrutiny of Duchess of Sussex

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Britain’s Got Talent wildcard act revealed ahead of final

Britain’s Got Talent wildcard act revealed ahead of final
As ultra-processed foods are linked to early deaths, here are 7 to be wary of

As ultra-processed foods are linked to early deaths, here are 7 to be wary of
British Soap Awards 2019: A night of winners and losers

British Soap Awards 2019: A night of winners and losers
British Soap Awards 2019: A night of winners and losers

Hollyoaks star pays tribute to abuse victim who inspired award-winning plot