Eleven acts face off in Britain’s Got Talent live final

One will win £250,000 and a spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

Magician X, Flakefleet Primary School choir and daredevil act Jonathan Goodwin are among the acts who will compete in the Britain’s Got Talent live final tonight.

They will be joined by dancers Libby and Charlie, who were given a wildcard place by the judges, as well as Dave and Finn, 4MG, Siobhan Phillips, Colin Thackery, Kojo Anim, Ben Hart and Mark McMullan for the last live show of the series.

The 11 acts will take to the stage in the hopes of winning £250,000 and a spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance 2019.

WILDCARD UNVEILED! Congratulations to Libby and Charlie who, after tense deliberations between the Judges, will join our talented ten in Sunday’s grand #BGT Final! 🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/31bYCZznSr — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) June 1, 2019

Libby and Charlie returned to the competition during the semi-finals after magicians Brotherhood were forced to withdraw.

During the show on Friday night, the young dancers dazzled judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon with their high energy, bowler hat-toting routine, which saw Charlie perform a number of impressive spins.

They're not even teenagers yet and Libby and Charlie have already performed live for the nation 👏 Relive the dainty duo's dance #BGT #BritainsGotTalent https://t.co/Zpe7AiGgKY — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) May 31, 2019

It earned them a standing ovation from the panel.

Goodwin made it to the final after performing one of the show’s “most dangerous” acts.

He faced crossbow bolts while wearing a blindfold, dodging the missiles and blocking one with a picture of Walliams, but promised his act in the final would be even more extreme.

He said: “It’s more dangerous than what I just did, and way, way bigger.”

Magician X was named the winner of the last semi-final after an act involving smartphones and electrocuting show hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

X gon give it to ya. Let's just take a second to relive this shocking moment @antanddec 😂 #BGT #BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/pO0fD1Pj3f — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) May 31, 2019

The last instalment of the series will also see former winners Diversity perform a new dance routine, while Susan Boyle will duet with Michael Ball on A Million Dreams.

The Britain’s Got Talent live final airs on Sunday at 7.30pm on ITV.

