All the winners at the British Soap Awards

Coronation Street and Hollyoaks were the big winners at the British Soap Awards.

Here are all the winners from the star-studded event at The Lowry theatre in Salford, Greater Manchester, on Saturday night:

Best single episode – Coronation Street – Aidan’s suicide and the aftermath.

Best female dramatic performance – EastEnders – Gillian Wright (Jean Slater).

Best newcomer – Coronation Street – Alexandra Mardell (Emma Brooker).

Gillian Wright was honoured for her storyline about cancer (Ian West/PA)

Best male dramatic performance – Hollyoaks – Adam Woodward (Brody Hudson).

Best young performance – EastEnders Kara-Leah Fernandes (Bailey Baker).

Scene of the year – Coronation Street – Gail’s Monologue.

Helen Worth picked up one of several gongs honouring the Aiden Connor storyline on Corrie (Ian West/PA)

Best comedy performance – Doctors – Sarah Moyle (Valerie Pitman).

Villain of the year – Hollyoaks – Nathan Sussex (Buster Smith).

Outstanding achievement award – Coronation Street – Sue Nicholls (Audrey Roberts).

Sarah Moyle picked up an award for her comic role on Doctors (Matt Crossick/PA)

Best on-screen partnership – EastEnders – Roger Smith and Kara-Leah Fernandes.

Best actress – Emmerdale – Lucy Pargeter (Chas Dingle).

Best storyline – Coronation Street – The impact of Aidan’s suicide.

Best actor – Hollyoaks – Gregory Finnegan (James Nightingale).

Best British soap – Hollyoaks.

