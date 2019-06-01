All the winners at the British Soap Awards

1st Jun 19 | Entertainment News

For a second year, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks led the way.

British Soap Awards 2019

Coronation Street and Hollyoaks were the big winners at the British Soap Awards.

Here are all the winners from the star-studded event at The Lowry theatre in Salford, Greater Manchester, on Saturday night:

Best single episode – Coronation Street – Aidan’s suicide and the aftermath.

Best female dramatic performance – EastEnders – Gillian Wright (Jean Slater).

Best newcomer – Coronation Street – Alexandra Mardell (Emma Brooker).

Inside Soap Awards – London
Gillian Wright was honoured for her storyline about cancer (Ian West/PA)

Best male dramatic performance – Hollyoaks – Adam Woodward (Brody Hudson).

Best young performance – EastEnders Kara-Leah Fernandes (Bailey Baker).

Scene of the year – Coronation Street – Gail’s Monologue.

NHS Heroes Awards – London
Helen Worth picked up one of several gongs honouring the Aiden Connor storyline on Corrie (Ian West/PA)

Best comedy performance – Doctors – Sarah Moyle (Valerie Pitman).

Villain of the year – Hollyoaks – Nathan Sussex (Buster Smith).

Outstanding achievement award – Coronation Street – Sue Nicholls (Audrey Roberts).

British Soap Awards 2018 – London
Sarah Moyle picked up an award for her comic role on Doctors (Matt Crossick/PA)

Best on-screen partnership – EastEnders – Roger Smith and Kara-Leah Fernandes.

Best actress – Emmerdale – Lucy Pargeter (Chas Dingle).

Best storyline – Coronation Street – The impact of Aidan’s suicide.

Best actor – Hollyoaks – Gregory Finnegan (James Nightingale).

Best British soap – Hollyoaks.

© Press Association 2019

