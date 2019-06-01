Emotional Sue Nicholls accepts special gong at British Soap Awards

1st Jun 19 | Entertainment News

Sir Ian McKellen hailed ‘my dear Audrey’ in a video message to the Coronation Street star.

Helen Worth marriage – London

Sue Nicholls was close to tears as she accepted the outstanding achievement gong to a standing ovation at the British Soap Awards.

The actress, 75, has played Audrey Roberts in Coronation Street for 40 years, and she said she now gets on “better in the Weatherfield world than I do in the real world”.

Sir Ian McKellen appeared briefly in a pre-recorded video message to celebrate her award, calling her “my dear Audrey”.

Nicholls said her sister had warned her not to ramble or cry during her speech, or to “put the world to rights like all you actors do”.

After accepting her award, she said: “I’ve never planned anything in my life, work-wise. I just took the jobs that came and that was lovely.

“There are so many people who I would love to thank, but I can’t because it’s bad enough all my gorgeous people there.

“But to go back 40 years we’d still be here in two hours. So I just want to thank not just the actors… I just love it so much.

“I get on better in the Weatherfield world than I do in the real world, to be honest. I want to thank all the studio people. I’m stuttering because I’m so nervous.”

The ceremony was hosted by Phillip Schofield on Saturday night at The Lowry theatre in Salford, Greater Manchester.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Epsom Ladies Day: See the most fabulous hats and outfits from the races

Jonathan Goodwin in Britain’s Got Talent final after ‘most dangerous’ act
Jonathan Goodwin in Britain’s Got Talent final after ‘most dangerous’ act

What is the 'gun lean'? Jesse Lingard's celebration mimics drill dance craze
What is the 'gun lean'? Jesse Lingard's celebration mimics drill dance craze

As Anthony Joshua gets set to fight Andy Ruiz Jr – 5 things to know before taking your first boxing class

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
As ultra-processed foods are linked to early deaths, here are 7 to be wary of

As ultra-processed foods are linked to early deaths, here are 7 to be wary of
Mel B jokes ‘sign a prenup’ as couple get engaged at Spice Girls concert

Mel B jokes ‘sign a prenup’ as couple get engaged at Spice Girls concert
EastEnders and Hollyoaks head to Salford for British Soap Awards

EastEnders and Hollyoaks head to Salford for British Soap Awards
EastEnders and Hollyoaks head to Salford for British Soap Awards

Epsom Ladies Day: See the most fabulous hats and outfits from the races