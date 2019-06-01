Kendall Jenner and Pete Davidson on star-studded catwalk at Alexander Wang show

They were joined by model-of-the-moment Kaia Gerber.

Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson were among the stars strutting their stuff on the catwalk at the Alexander Wang show in New York City.

They were joined by models including Liu Wen and Binx Walton for the show at Rockefeller Centre where they walked the runway in white outfits bearing Wang’s signature upside down American flag.

Saturday Night Live star Davidson made his catwalk debut, showing off his tattoos as he wore a white vest and black and white trousers with a white belt bearing Wang’s name.

Jenner appeared in an oversized white jacket and pointed black boots, with Wang’s name and the flag emblazoned across her stomach.

Meanwhile Gerber closed the Collection1 2020 show in an off-the-shoulder white dress and white boots.

They were watched by famous faces such as Anna Wintour and Diplo, who were treated to New York street food including soft pretzels, hot dogs and warm nuts.

Wang also treated the show’s attendees to free pedicabs to ferry them home

