Britain’s Got Talent wildcard act revealed ahead of final

Libby and Charlie will join the competition in the hopes of winning the big prize.

Dancers Libby and Charlie have won a wildcard place in the Britain’s Got Talent final, it has been announced.

They will join Dave and Finn, Flakefleet Primary School, 4MG, Siobhan Phillips, Colin Thackery, Kojo Anim, Ben Hart, Mark McMullan, X, Jonathan Goodwin for the last live show of the series, following a tense deliberation between the judges.

The Sunday night final will see 11 acts – including the wildcard – take to the stage in the hopes of winning £250,000 and a spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance 2019.

WILDCARD UNVEILED! Congratulations to Libby and Charlie who, after tense deliberations between the Judges, will join our talented ten in Sunday’s grand #BGT Final! 🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/31bYCZznSr — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) June 1, 2019

The young dancers had stepped in during the semi-finals to replace magicians Brotherhood after the act was forced to withdraw from the competition.

During the show on Friday night, they dazzled judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon with their high energy, bowler-hat toting routine, which saw Charlie perform a number of impressive spins.

They're not even teenagers yet and Libby and Charlie have already performed live for the nation 👏 Relive the dainty duo's dance #BGT #BritainsGotTalent https://t.co/Zpe7AiGgKY — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) May 31, 2019

It earned them a standing ovation from the panel.

The duo will next face the public vote as they perform live for the nation during the final, hosted by Ant & Dec.

The last instalment of the series will also see former winners Diversity present a new dance performance, while Susan Boyle will duet with Michael Ball on A Million Dreams.

The Britain’s Got Talent live final airs on Sunday at 7.30pm on ITV.

