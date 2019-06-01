Cosmopolitan Hotel apologises to rapper Meek Mill over arrest threat

The musician’s lawyer said planned legal action has now been shelved.

The Cosmopolitan Hotel And Casino in Las Vegas has apologised to rapper Meek Mill after he accused the resort of racism for barring him from its premises.

Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, said he was threatened with being arrested when he tried to enter the resort on Saturday.

He and his entourage were attempting to watch a performance from hip-hop act DJ Mustard when they were stopped by security, he said.

If you come from our culture you should never step foot in the cosmopolitan hotel they just really racist as hell …. something really has to be done in Las Vegas what they doing to black people! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 25, 2019

Williams accused the hotel of being racist, writing on Twitter: “Something really has to be done in Las Vegas what they doing to black people!”

The Cosmopolitan has now apologised and said in a statement: “We apologize to Meek Mill for how we handled the situation on Saturday, May 25, as we did not act in a respectful manner and were wrong.

“Meek Mill has not had any prior incidents on our property. The Cosmopolitan has zero tolerance for discrimination and we pride ourselves on providing an inclusive environment.

“We look forward to welcoming Meek Mill back to the resort.”

Williams’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, said his client will no longer be pursuing legal action against the hotel.

As well as his chart-topping music, Philadelphia-born Williams, 32, is known for being sent back to jail for a parole violation in November 2017.

The incident provoked outrage among his supporters, including Jay-Z, who argued the judge overseeing the case had acted improperly.

Williams was released after five months in prison.

