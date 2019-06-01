Cosmopolitan Hotel apologises to rapper Meek Mill over arrest threat

1st Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The musician’s lawyer said planned legal action has now been shelved.

Meek Mill

The Cosmopolitan Hotel And Casino in Las Vegas has apologised to rapper Meek Mill after he accused the resort of racism for barring him from its premises.

Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, said he was threatened with being arrested when he tried to enter the resort on Saturday.

He and his entourage were attempting to watch a performance from hip-hop act DJ Mustard when they were stopped by security, he said.

Williams accused the hotel of being racist, writing on Twitter: “Something really has to be done in Las Vegas what they doing to black people!”

The Cosmopolitan has now apologised and said in a statement: “We apologize to Meek Mill for how we handled the situation on Saturday, May 25, as we did not act in a respectful manner and were wrong.

“Meek Mill has not had any prior incidents on our property. The Cosmopolitan has zero tolerance for discrimination and we pride ourselves on providing an inclusive environment.

“We look forward to welcoming Meek Mill back to the resort.”

Williams’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, said his client will no longer be pursuing legal action against the hotel.

As well as his chart-topping music, Philadelphia-born Williams, 32, is known for being sent back to jail for a parole violation in November 2017.

The incident provoked outrage among his supporters, including Jay-Z, who argued the judge overseeing the case had acted improperly.

Williams was released after five months in prison.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Sophie Turner wishes wedding to Joe Jonas had been kept private
Sophie Turner wishes wedding to Joe Jonas had been kept private

5 expert tips to stop money becoming a burden on your relationship
5 expert tips to stop money becoming a burden on your relationship

Parents of poisoned officer slam plans for TV drama on Salisbury Novichok attack

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

6 tips to help children feel more confident in the water this summer

6 tips to help children feel more confident in the water this summer
Cheryl releases defiant new single Let You

Cheryl releases defiant new single Let You
Kenny Rogers admitted to hospital after suffering dehydration

Kenny Rogers admitted to hospital after suffering dehydration
Keeley Hawes joins cast of Netflix adaptation of Rebecca

Keeley Hawes joins cast of Netflix adaptation of Rebecca
Keeley Hawes joins cast of Netflix adaptation of Rebecca

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre