Mel B jokes ‘sign a prenup’ as couple get engaged at Spice Girls concert

1st Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The Spice Girls are on their reunion tour.

Mel B jokingly warned a couple to “sign a prenup” as they got engaged on stage at a Spice Girls concert.

Mel, who went through a messy divorce with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, watched on as Lee Christie popped the question to his partner Duane Watters in Manchester on Friday.

A couple got engaged at a Spice Girls concert in Manchester (Andrews Timms/PA)

Mr Watters is a huge fan of the band and Mr Christie was was invited to the stage for the big moment by Mel, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Mel C.

Video shared to Twitter reveals the moment he got down on one knee before the couple shared a kiss in front of thousands of cheering Spice Girls fans.

Afterwards, Mel B joked: “Make sure you sign a prenup.”

The Spice Girls, minus Victoria Beckham, AKA Posh Spice, are performing three concerts in Manchester as part of their long-awaited Spice World reunion tour.

They have already performed in Cardiff and Dublin.

