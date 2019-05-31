Jonathan Goodwin in Britain’s Got Talent final after ‘most dangerous’ act

Magician X also made it through.

Jonathan Goodwin has made it through to the final of Britain’s Got Talent after one of the show’s “most dangerous” acts.

He faced crossbow bolts while wearing a blindfold, dodging the missiles and blocking one with a picture of David Walliams.

Goodwin, X, and Libby And Charlie were the top three of the fifth semi-final.

X won the most votes from the public, with Goodwin coming second after deadlock on the judging panel.

Libby And Charlie stepped in to replace magicians Brotherhood after the act was forced to withdraw from the competition.

Goodwin spoke about the act he planned for the final, saying: “I can’t believe it. It’s more dangerous than what I just did, and way, way bigger.”

The performance was called “the most dangerous act” by show hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

Simon Cowell said: “I didn’t see the rehearsal. I would have said ‘you’re nuts, don’t do it’.”

Alesha Dixon added: “You’re crazy, but absolute genius at the same time.”

Goodwin said his daughter was present the first time he rehearsed for the death-defying act.

He said: “She was giggling. She loved it.”

Magician X was named the winner of the semi-final after an act involving smartphones and electrocuting show hosts McPartlin and Donnelly.

X gon give it to ya. Let's just take a second to relive this shocking moment @antanddec 😂 #BGT #BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/pO0fD1Pj3f — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) May 31, 2019

Cowell said: “I’ve got chills running through me at that point. I have no idea who you are, but genuinely I have never seen anything like it in my life.

“Genuinely it was incredible, it was unbelievable.”

The show saw singer Jacob Jones announce on air that his fiancee was pregnant, breaking the news to his family for the first time.

Jones was voted off along with Gonzo, Barbara Nice, Leanne Mya, and the Fabulous Sisters.

The successful acts will join Ben Hart, Mark McMullan, Dave And Finn, Flakefleet Primary School Choir, 4MG, Siobhan Phillips, Colin Thackery and Kojo Anim in the final on Sunday.

