Britain’s Got Talent contestant announces fiancee’s surprise pregnancy

Jacob Jones serenaded his partner on the show.

A Britain’s Got Talent contestant announced his fiancee’s surprise pregnancy live on air.

Semi-finalist Jacob Jones had already proposed to his girlfriend Faye on the show.

After his latest performance the barber announced some surprising news to viewers, and his own family.

Jones had received a lukewarm critique from judges when he said he had something else to say.

He said: “Since our audition, my family don’t know, but me and Faye are expecting a baby.”

There was a stunned reaction from Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, who both immediately put their hands on their heads in disbelief.

Jacob serenaded his fiancee with Rod Stewart’s Have I Told You Lately, walking from the stage out to her seat in the audience.

He told judges: “I don’t want to go back to barbering any more, there’s nothing in this life I want more than singing.”

There was applause from the crowd following his revelation, and congratulations from judges and the show’s hosts.

