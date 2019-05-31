Rapper Cardi B faces court over New York strip club fight

31st May 19 | Entertainment News

The Grammy-winning rapper attended court in a pink pant suit and long, sparkling pink fingernails.

Cardi B Strip Club Fracas

Cardi B has made a court appearance in a case stemming from a fight at a New York strip club.

The Grammy-winning rapper — in a pink pant suit and long, sparkling pink fingernails — appeared sombre and did not speak during the hearing.

Cardi B faces misdemeanour reckless endangerment and assault charges in connection with the melee at a Queens strip club last autumn.

Police say the rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, and her entourage were at the club when she argued with a bartender.

Cardi B Strip Club Fracas
Cardi B is facing charges relating to a melee at a strip club (Mark Lennihan/AP)

They say a fight broke out in which chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown, slightly injuring the woman and another employee.

Her lawyer has said that she did not harm anybody.

Prosecutors said on Friday they would present the case to a grand jury.

The district attorney’s office asked for her to return to court on June 3 but Cardi B’s lawyer said she was not available then, so the next hearing date was set for August 9.

The conditions of her parole were continued, including an order of protection for the complainants.

Fans followed Cardi B out of the courtroom on Friday, trying to get photos. She hugged a woman who appeared to be an acquaintance but did not speak to anyone else.

© Press Association 2019

