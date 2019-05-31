Lewis Capaldi’s debut tops albums chart for second week

The Scottish singer’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent fought off competition from Billie Eilish, Morrissey and The Greatest Showman.

Lewis Capaldi’s debut album has secured its second week at the top of the UK albums chart.

The much-hyped Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent met expectations, outselling the rest of the top five combined, according to the Official Charts Company.

Last week the Scottish singer-songwriter’s record became the fastest-selling of 2019 with 89,506 combined sales within its first week, topping Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next, which achieved 65,214.

YAAAAS I’M PLAYING GLASTONBURY!!!! 😭😭🤯 absolutely unreal!! saturday 4pm on the Other Stage if u want to see me bottle it and end my career not to be missed @GlastoFest ❤️x pic.twitter.com/C705odPt3G — Lewis Calamari (@LewisCapaldi) May 29, 2019

Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? took number two, while the cast recording of The Greatest Showman sat at three.

Morrissey’s 12th solo album since leaving The Smiths debuted at number four.

The singer and former frontman of the acclaimed Mancunian rock group returned with California Son, a collection of covers of songs by the likes of Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan.

It comes after Morrissey became the centre of controversy for his supposed support of the right-wing political group For Britain.

This, however, did not appear to dent his sales.

The official lyric video for 'Lady Willpower' by Morrissey. Taken from the new album 'California Son' released 24th May. Pre-order: https://t.co/9qRl4NOZKW pic.twitter.com/TG74kP4SvG — Morrissey (@officialmoz) May 17, 2019

The cast recording for Sir Elton John biopic Rocketman entered at number five, just ahead of Sir Elton’s greatest hits album Diamonds, which rose nine spots to number six.

Buoyed by the launch of their reunion tour, the Spice Girls’ Greatest Hits re-entered at number 24.

On the singles chart, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s I Don’t Care retained the top spot for a third week.

Shape Of You singer Sheeran also landed the week’s highest new entry with Cross Me ft Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock, which entered at number nine.

Jim Radford, a 90-year-old war veteran, was hoping to knock Sheeran and Bieber from the top spot with his song The Shores Of Normandy about the D-Day landings.

However, he failed to chart within the top 100, according to the Official Charts Company.

