Keeley Hawes joins cast of Netflix adaptation of Rebecca

31st May 19 | Entertainment News

Emmy Award-winner Ann Dowd, who starred in The Handmaid’s Tale, also joins the cast, as does Ben Crompton and Sam Riley.

Keeley Hawes

Keeley Hawes has joined the star-studded cast of the Netflix adaptation of Rebecca.

The Bafta-nominated actress and Bodyguard star will join Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James and Armie Hammer in the film version of Daphne Du Maurier’s gothic thriller.

The series will be directed by Ben Wheatley, best known for the film High-Rise, and will be produced by Working Title’s Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan.

Emmy Award-winner Ann Dowd, who starred in The Handmaid’s Tale, also joins the cast, as does Game Of Thrones’ Ben Crompton and Free Fire star Sam Riley.

Published in 1938, the book became a best-seller with 2.8 million copies sold between its publication and 1965.

It tells the story of a newly-married young woman arriving at her husband’s family estate on the bleak English coast.

However, she finds herself battling the shadow of his dead first wife, Rebecca, whose legacy continues to haunt the house.

Production will begin next week in the UK and France.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Simon Cowell storms off stage on Britain’s Got Talent

Disney reveals photo-realistic character animations for Lion King remake
Disney reveals photo-realistic character animations for Lion King remake

You can now book train tickets from Wigan to North Korea – but it will cost you £3,000 and take a month
You can now book train tickets from Wigan to North Korea – but it will cost you £3,000 and take a month

Not everyone is convinced Kylie Jenner knows how to wash her face properly, so how should you do it?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Video: You can now stay at a recreation of the Men In Black’s London HQ

Video: You can now stay at a recreation of the Men In Black’s London HQ
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Mark McMullan and Ben Hart reach Britain’s Got Talent final

Mark McMullan and Ben Hart reach Britain’s Got Talent final
Things you only know if you don’t drink alcohol

Things you only know if you don’t drink alcohol
Things you only know if you don’t drink alcohol

Simon Cowell storms off stage on Britain’s Got Talent