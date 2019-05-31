Sophie Turner wishes wedding to Joe Jonas had been kept private

The Game Of Thrones star said she believes marriage is a ‘private thing’.

Sophie Turner has said she wishes she was able to have kept her wedding to Joe Jonas private, but that she found it “funny” it was livestreamed.

The Game Of Thrones actress, 23, tied the knot with the Jonas Brothers star at the start of May in a secret Las Vegas ceremony following the Billboard Music Awards.

The nuptials were a surprise for fans of Turner and Jonas, 29, but music star Diplo, who was booked to be their DJ, broadcast the wedding on Instagram as it happened.

Turner told Net-A-Porter’s digital magazine PorterEdit: “It’s tricky when people livestream it.

“It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny.”

She said that she would have kept the marriage a secret if she could have done, although “maybe not forever”.

“I think at some point I would have had to stop saying ‘fiance’, but yes, I would have kept it a secret,” she said.

“Marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that’s how it should always be.

“It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever.”

Fans of the pair were shocked at their low-key wedding, which was reported to have cost about 600 US dollars (£460) and saw an Elvis impersonator officiate.

British actress Turner, who rose to fame playing Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones, has been in a relationship with Jonas since 2016.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner married earlier in May (Ian West/PA)

She said she is not sure if she feels “like a wife yet”.

“I don’t know how I feel. I mean, I feel good, obviously,” she added.

“But it happened so recently that I’m just kind of floating at the moment.”

Turner also said she would be willing to make a ninth series of Game Of Thrones – which has just ended – “in 20 years, when I’m old and haggard and out of work”.

The full interview with Sophie Turner is available on PorterEdit online.

© Press Association 2019