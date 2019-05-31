Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison to join cast of Waitress

31st May 19 | Entertainment News

He will replace Jack McBrayer in the role of Ogie this summer.

The Festival World Premiere – London

Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison will join the cast of hit West End musical Waitress.

The actor, who played Neil Sutherland in the Bafta-winning E4 comedy, will take over the role of Ogie this summer.

Harrison will replace Jack McBrayer, best known as Kenneth Parcell in NBC comedy 30 Rock, from June 17 at the Adelphi Theatre in London.

This is not Harrison’s first foray into the West End.

The 33-year-old appeared in Step 9 (of 12) at Trafalgar Studios and more recently took the lead role of Michael in The End Of The Pier at the Park theatre.

He joins The Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts who was also announced as a new cast member earlier this month.

Ashley Roberts to make West End debut
Ashley Roberts is set to make her West End debut in Waitress (Ian West/PA)

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Roberts will play Dawn, one of three waitresses in the production.

Former X Factor contestant Lucie Jones is also part of the new cast. She will play Jenna, another of the waitresses.

Sara Bareilles’ Waitress opened at the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End earlier this year.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

You can now book train tickets from Wigan to North Korea – but it will cost you £3,000 and take a month
You can now book train tickets from Wigan to North Korea – but it will cost you £3,000 and take a month

Eating blueberries every day ‘can improve cardiovascular health’ – how to get more into your diet
Eating blueberries every day ‘can improve cardiovascular health’ – how to get more into your diet

7 decor updates to make your home sizzle with style this summer

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Not everyone is convinced Kylie Jenner knows how to wash her face properly, so how should you do it?

Not everyone is convinced Kylie Jenner knows how to wash her face properly, so how should you do it?
4 beachwear trends that are going to be hot this summer

4 beachwear trends that are going to be hot this summer
Video: You can now stay at a recreation of the Men In Black’s London HQ

Video: You can now stay at a recreation of the Men In Black’s London HQ
Cheryl releases defiant new single Let You

Cheryl releases defiant new single Let You
Cheryl releases defiant new single Let You

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre