Miley Cyrus releases new EP titled She Is Coming

31st May 19 | Entertainment News

It is her first record released as a married woman.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend – Middlesbrough

Miley Cyrus has released her highly anticipated new EP, titled She Is Coming.

The six-song collection arrived on Friday and features guest vocals from rappers Ghostface Killah and Swae Lee, as well as drag queen RuPaul.

On the first track, Mother’s Daughter, 26-year-old Cyrus sings “I’m nasty, I’m evil” before praising the impact her mother, Trish, had on her career.

On the second song, Unholy, she says people view her as “obscene”, adding: “You hate me, you love me, you just wanna touch me.”

Another track is titled D.R.E.A.M, which stands for Drugs Rule Everything Around Me.

The song sees former Disney child star Cyrus singing about her famed party lifestyle. Wu Tang Clan member Ghostface Killah features on D.R.E.A.M, with a rap about drugs.

Other tracks on the EP include Cattitude, Party Up The Street and The Most.

This is the first record former Hannah Montana star Cyrus has released as a married woman after tying the knot with long-term partner Liam Hemsworth in December.

The couple met on the set of 2010 romantic drama The Last song and got married in an intimate ceremony at their home in Tennessee.

Cyrus’s last album was 2017’s Younger Now, which contained the single Malibu. She is currently working on her seventh studio album.

© Press Association 2019

