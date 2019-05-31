RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 crowns its winner

31st May 19

The final was between A’Keria C Davenport, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Yvie Oddly.

WARNING: Contains spoilers about RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11.

The winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 has been crowned after a finale containing a memorable lip-sync sudden death match.

A’Keria C Davenport, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Yvie Oddly all made it to the final four and were in with a chance of being named America’s Next Drag Superstar.

It was whittled down to the final two, with Yvie and Brooke going head-to-head to win the crown.

After an intense final lip-sync battle to Lady Gaga’s Edge Of Glory, Yvie walked away with the title – and the 100,000 US dollar prize money.

Fans were quick to send their congratulations on Twitter.

One said: “I LOVE YVIE ODDLY WITY MY WHOLE HEART #dragracefinale.”

Another said: “You earned it! You belong to the champions @OddlyYvie.”

One wrote: “I’m so happy for Yvie Oddly winning! She deserves it.”

And another commented: “YVIE WON DRAG RACE AND EVERYTHING IS GOOD IN THE WORLD.”

Brooke also sent her congratulations and wrote: “Guys I got second! That’s first in Canadian! Congratulations @OddlyYvie.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race defied a tricky start to become one of the most popular shows on TV. It has been nominated for 23 Emmy Awards and won nine.

It airs on Netflix in the UK.

